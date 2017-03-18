Members of Mission’s Lifetime Learning writing group have created a new book, an anthology of stories called Reflections.

The 10th annual Mission Writers and Readers Festival took place Saturday, March 4.

One of the highlights was a book launch and presentation of Mission’s Lifetime Learning writing group and their newly published book called Reflections.

This anthology is a collection of stories by Lifetime Learning members and was celebrated at the festival.

Authors who wrote stories and poems for the anthology included Joy Barratt, Diana Jewell, Bonnie Hamilton, Joyce Kelly-Gant, Judy Teague, Nadine Schollar, Sharon Syrette, Libby Marcellus, Ron Williams, Allen Larson, Rosa Maravella and Phyllis Atkinson.

The book will be on sale at Lifetime Learning Centre and through links on the group’s website at lifetimelearningcentre.org.