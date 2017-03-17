- Home
VIDEO: Exploring their inner artist
John Le Flock was at the Sardis Library Friday morning planting the seeds for future artists to grow.
The local creative taught two dozen children on spring break some basic art skills, with the aim of awakening possibilities.
Le Flock is a proponent of more art education in schools, saying that drawing and other skills are important career building blocks.
