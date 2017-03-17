People are encouraged to come down to Historic Stewart Farm to exchange their seeds with some from the farm's treasury.

Learn about and trade seeds with fellow gardeners during Seedy Saturday at Historic Stewart Farm April. 1.

Stewart Farm’s gardeners will be opening up their treasury of seeds, with some dating back to the 1890s, as a celebration of heirloom and endangered plant varieties, with seeds being put up for sale. People can come and trade their own seeds in exchange as well.

An heirloom seed is considered to be old-time varieties of the plant that are passed down by generations, and are only grown through open-pollination.

Local vendors will be selling at the event, as well as offering tips for gardeners.

Visitors can also learn about mason bees, and their importance to Stewart Farm, with volunteer Roger Phillips.

The event will be family friendly with kids being able to “get their hands dirty with crafts and fun activities.” There will also be guided tours of the farmhouse and there will be sample treats that are made in the woodstove.

For more information, call 604-592-6956, or go to www.surrey.ca/heritage.