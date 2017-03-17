CIVL 101.7 FM in Abbotsford hosts a live recording of The Imposter on Saturday, March 18.

The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. in room 101 at University of the Fraser Valley’s Abbotsford campus, 33844 King Rd.

From Canadaland, The Imposter is an arts and culture podcast like you’ve never heard before.

Host Aliya Pabani brings depth and humour to candid interviews with guests such as Tanya Tagaq, explorations of cultural phenomena like Degrassi, and eclectic stories about unknown gems, such as a psychic who works with artists in crisis.

The Imposter’s live episode at the University of Fraser Valley will feature comedian Fatima Dhowre and musician Mourning Coup.

This is the second in a three-part event series to coincide with the CIVL Mini-School. These events are designed to present stories and to support community arts and culture in Abbotsford. This event is free and open to the public.