Abbotsford's Randy Dahl (right), named Producer of the Year by BC Egg, is shown with last year's recipient Jeff Bisschop of Chilliwack.

Abbotsford farmer Randy Dahl of A&M Poultry has been named the Producer of the Year by BC Egg.

The award is given annually to a farmer who exemplifies the following criteria: community involvement, helping fellow farmers, on-farm involvement, implementing innovations, and market responsibility.

Dahl was nominated by his fellow producers and selected by a committee of judges.

Dahl’s community involvement includes providing input to various agriculture programs through the City of Abbotsford.

A story was shared by his nominators to illustrate how he helped a fellow farmer in need.

The farmer was away from the farm and his father was taking care of the hens.

The power had been out for 24 hours and the farmer was worried about how much diesel he had left in his generator so he asked Dahl if he had any.

Dahl drove to the farm at 9 p.m. filled up the diesel tank, and refused to take payment because “that’s what farmers do for each other.”

His on-farm involvement includes managing his farm businesses and being involved in daily chores.

In the category of “implementing innovations,” Dahl brings in green waste and mixes it with the manure generated by his hens. Time and heat turns this waste into compost which he then sells to gardeners.

In terms of “market responsibility,” Dahl has changed production types to match consumer demand for different types of eggs, and he also raises pullets (chicks) for other farmers.

Dahl received several prizes, including a jacket and travel gift cards, although his biggest honour is being the face of B.C.’s egg farmers for the next year.