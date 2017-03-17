WOMEN'S NETWORK

The Valley Women’s Network meets Tuesday, March 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Phoenix Ballroom, 33780 King Rd. Cost is $23. Reservations are required by emailing vwnabbyreservations@gmail.com

LEARNING PLUS

Abbotsford Learning Plus presents two classes next week in its winter series. Both sessions run from 10 a.m. to noon at Abbotsford Recreation Centre (ARC), 2499 McMillan Rd. The topic on Tuesday, March 21 is “CPP, OAS and Services for Seniors Under Service Canada.” The topic on Thursday, March 23 is “The Pipeline in Our Neighbourhood?” Cost per class is $5, plus the $2 ARC drop-in fee. Info: 778-808-7377 or learningplus.ca

LIFEBRIDGE EVENT

Award-winning singer Brian Doerksen performs Saturday, March 25 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Legal Grounds Coffee House, 31216 King Rd. A married couple will also share their journey through addiction. This is a fundraiser for LifeBridge Ministries. Tickets are $20 at the House of James or $25 at the door.

BILL DURST CONCERT

Bill Durst – an award-winning Canadian blues rock guitarist, singer and songwriter – performs Saturday, March 25 at the Eagles hall, 33868 Essendene Ave., from 7 to 11 p.m. Seven of his songs have been national radio hits. Tickets are $20 in advance at Long & McQuade, Jazz-Ma-Tazz and the Eagles lounge or $25 at the door (limited tickets available).

LIBRARY VOLUNTEERS

Library Champion volunteers are needed. This opportunity is open to new immigrants who are permanent residents but are not yet Canadian citizens. Sponsored by NewtoBC, this initiative offers volunteers the benefits of learning more about local libraries and the community, and the opportunity to pass on this information to other immigrants new to Abbotsford. An information session takes place Wednesday, April 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Abbotsford Community Library, 33355 Bevan Ave. Visit newtobc.ca to register.

ALATEEN MEETS

Alateen, a part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for young people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking, whether it’s a parent, sibling or friend. The group meets every Tuesday in Abbotsford at the Home Society (31581 South Fraser Way), starting at 7:15 p.m. Info: 604-855-1942 or 604-826-5100

FOR SEXAHOLICS

Sexaholics Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery for men and women who want to stop their sexually self-destructive thinking and behaviour. Abbotsford SA meets every Saturday at 8 a.m. For information and location, email abbotsfordsa1@gmail.com. See also www.sa.org.

MOOD DISORDERS

The Mood Disorders Association support group in Abbotsford meets the first and third Thursdays of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at Abbotsford Community Services (2420 Montrose Ave.) It is open to those who have mood disorders such as depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety and panic attacks. Friends and family are also invited. Info: Christine at 604-854-9404

ABBY SCRIBBLERS

The Abby Scribblers meet on alternate Mondays at Legal Grounds Coffeehouse, 33775 Essendene Ave. The group is for those who like short stories and/or want to write their own. Those interested can call Anne Bergman at 604-853-6091 or email cabergman@telus.net

S-ANON MEETINGS

S-Anon is a 12- step program of recovery for family members and friends whose lives have been affected by someone else’s sexaholism/sex addiction. The group meets Wednesdays in Abbotsford at the HOME Society (31581 South Fraser Way, right-side entrance), starting at 7 p.m. fo: abbotsfordsanon1@telus.net and sanon.org