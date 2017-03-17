Nanaimo Museum has planned two weeks of activities for families to enjoy during spring break.

Heritage drop-in programs, self-guided tours and the Night at the Museum event are designed for children ages five to 12 years to participate in, along with their parents, grandparents or caregivers.

“Night at the Museum was a busy event last spring break,” says Aimee Greenaway, interpretation curator. “We found that parents who are working during the day are looking for spring break family activities in the evenings.”

Night at the Museum takes place on Wednesday (March 22) and March 29 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Activities include night time-themed crafts, and lantern tours through the coal mine in the dark.

Drop-in heritage programs are from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The hands-on activities are designed for children in elementary school.

Each afternoon has a different theme with related activities: Tuesday (March 21) is Planes, Trains and Automobiles; Thursday (March 23) is Medieval Times; March 28 is Only in Nanaimo; and March 30 is Bug’s Life.

There are also self-guided Family Discovery tours on Monday, Friday and Saturday (March 20-April 1) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All activities are available on a drop-in basis. Allow at least one hour for children to complete activities. Caregivers must be present at all times during the programs and museum visits. There is no pre-registration.

Admission is by donation, which includes the day’s spring break activities and museum visit. The Nanaimo Museum is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more details, please visit www.nanaimomuseum.ca, e-mail program@nanaimomuseum.ca or call 250 753-1821. The Nanaimo Museum is in the Vancouver Island Conference Centre, beside Serious Coffee.