Supt. Cameron Miller, officer in charge of Nanaimo RCMP detatchment, left, presents an appreciation award to Chuck Campbell for his 10 years at the helm of the Nanaimo and District Crime Stoppers program.

Nanaimo and District Crime Stoppers recently held an appreciation dinner, thanking both long-time directors stepping down, as well as to show their appreciation to the media partners in Nanaimo that have been such big supporters of the program.

Supt. Cameron Miller, officer in charge of Nanaimo detachment, was on hand to give out certificates of appreciation to outgoing Crime Stoppers president Chuck Campbell, as well as to outgoing secretary Karen Linterman.

During the presentations the Nanaimo News Bulletin, Island Radio, Shaw Cable and CHLY Radio were recognized for their contributions in helping make the Nanaimo and District Crime Stoppers one of the leading programs in the province.