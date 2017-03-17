The Islander Hall Society, represented by president Terry Sawka, far right, donates $4,000 to the Navy League of Canada’s Prince Rupert branch sea cadet program. The donation will help support the program and its facilities, as well as the cadets travelling to the Vimy Centennial Celebration in April. The cadets, staff, Navy League and parents thank the society for their generous donation. Seen in the photo: Navy League president Roma Dawe, vice-president Arnold Wick, CO and parents committee president Nova Haggstrom and secretary Billy Lattes, as well as cadets Aaron Haggstrom (MS), Jade Lattes (LS), Cyrus Isadore (LS) and Zachary Wesley (PO2).