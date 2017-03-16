First-year Selkirk College Ski Resort Operations & Management Program students are putting on the SROAMazing Race at Whitewater Ski Resort on Friday, March 24. A great day of family friendly fun activities will take place and prizes are up for grabs.

NELSON – It’s time to gather your friends and pick your teams wisely as there’s a competition coming to town, and you’re going to want to win.

Bring your gear and head up the hill so you can shred your way to victory and win some of the most SROAMazing prizes available.

Selkirk College’s Ski Resort Operations & Management (SROAM) Program is proud to announce that this year’s event will be held at Whitewater Ski Resort for the first time since its creation.

Everyone is invited to join first-year students on the slopes on March 24 at 11 a.m. to participate in a family friendly, action packed event bound to satisfy even the most competitive spirits.

“We’re taking a tested format and bringing it back with a welcomed change in scenery,” says SROAM student Mike Pringle. “This year’s SROAM class has the unbelievable opportunity to host the SROAMazing Race at Whitewater Ski Resort. Taking the old format and adapting it to the ski hill is no easy feat, but with a lot of work and a little luck, this year’s race has the potential to be the best yet.”

The entry for the SROAMazing Race is $20 per team. Pre-registration is recommended and forms can be picked up at the Selkirk College Tenth Street Campus or Whitewater’s downtown office.

Winners of the race will receive prizes, with other schwag up for grabs in side competitions such as best team costume. All activities are suited for novice skier, as this is a family-friendly event.

The SROAMazing Race will be raising funds and awareness for the Avalanche Awareness Beyond the Boundary Society and the iWill campaign in attempts to improve skier awareness and safety.

Don’t miss out on your chance of taking home some SROAMazing prizes and great day in the local mountains. Come to Whitewater on March 24 to participate and help future ski industry professionals learn a thing or two about what it takes to run an event. You can find out more about the SROAMazing Race on Facebook by typing in key words “SROAMazing Race.”