Some stew would go great with that.

There are a number of novelty consumables that consistently reappear in the marketplace during the days leading up to March 17.

These will most undoubtedly include items such as green tinted beverages like beer and milkshakes for example.

Although this may be an amusing way to recognize St. Patrick, the Patron Saint of Ireland, a culinary adventure of Irish cuisine would be more nostalgic.

This is a perfect excuse to share my personal recipe for Guinness Beef Stew. It is fairly easy to prepare, has great complex flavour, and it definitely will help to make the dinner table a celebratory venue in recognition of St. Patrick's Day. Enjoy and happy cooking...

Guinness Beef Stew

"A combination of Guinness, red wine and beef broth makes a deliciously complex broth for this hearty stew. Thickening the stew is optional."

4 tbsp canola oil

1 kg cubed beef stewing meat

Salt & pepper

4 medium carrots, sliced into 1/2 inch coins

2 celery stalks, sliced

1 medium onion, diced small

6 garlic cloves, chopped small

2 stalks fresh rosemary, chopped

3 bay leaves

1 - 440ml can of Guinness beer

1 cup full bodied red wine

1 cup beef broth

2 tbsp dark brown sugar

2 large red-skinned potatoes, diced large

Salt & pepper to taste

2 tbsp cornstarch with a few tbsp red wine, optional

1. Heat a heavy bottomed large pot over medium high heat.

2. Toss the stew meat with 1 tablespoon of the oil and salt & pepper.

3. Add the other 3 tablespoons of oil to the heated pot. Brown the stew pieces in the hot oil, making sure not to overcrowd the pot. As the pieces are browned, remove and set aside.

4. Lower the heat to medium and add the carrot, celery, onion, garlic, rosemary and more salt & pepper. Cook for approximately 2 minutes until the vegetables have softened a bit.

5. Add the bay leaves, Guinness, wine, broth, brown sugar, potatoes, and the reserved browned stew meat. Bring to a boil and then cover, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 1.5 to 2 hours until the meat is tender. Season to taste with salt & pepper and serve.

6. **Optional — if you want a thicker broth — mix the cornstarch with the few tablespoons of wine and stir it into the finished stew. Bring to a boil to thicken and then serve.

Makes 6 to 8 portions