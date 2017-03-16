Manny Padda with wife Sunit. They have made a large donation to Science World in Vancouver.

• Manny Padda, who grew up in Duncan, has donated $217,000 to Science World in Vancouver.

Padda, a successful businessman who now lives on the Mainland with his family, told the Vancouver Sun newspaper, "My dad had a master's, and so did my mom, but they [wound up] working in a sawmill and a Walmart to take care of their kids and family."

"They impressed on me the importance of education and moving forward."

Padda has a BBA from Simon Fraser University and an MBA from Queen's. He is also a graduate of the Harvard Business School at Stanford University.

Padda's father is longtime Duncan resident Amrik Singh Padda, who was captain of his college athletic team in 1961 and a noted runner who won several accolades in India.

Amrik is proud of his son's accomplishments.

Padda's donation will go specifically to Science World's new Wonder Gallery, aimed at children.

• Long-time Duncan resident Steve Sxwithul'txw is producing a new 13-episode documentary series Tribal Police Files with APTN.

The series takes viewers into the "action packed and often dangerous world of the Stl'atl'imx Tribal Police Service in Lillooet B.C.", describes promotional material for the series.

Sxwithul'txw is himself a former police officer and "is keenly aware these officers put their lives on the line to keep their communities safe, healthy and proud." a press release states.

The series premiered on Friday, March 3 on APTN.

• On Friday March 3, the Duncan Kinettes hosted a poker tournament that raised over $1,700 for the Kinsmen Foundation (information about the foundation can be found at www.kinsmenfoundationofbc.ca/accomplishments). The Kinettes thank the all players along with Duncan Kinsmen, Lake Cowichan Kinsmen and Lake Cowichan Kinettes for their help and support in running the event.

Their next project is the annual Beer and Burger silent auction for ALS Sunday, April 2, 3-7 p.m. at the Cowichgan Bay Pub. Tickets are available at the door for $20.

• Raven Myren of Island Oak High School has been selected to participate in the Forum for Young Canadians program in Ottawa March 19-24.

During his week at forum, Myren will be immersed in the world of national politics and public affairs. He will meet the nation's leaders, interact with decision-makers, and debate contemporary issues. Myron will have the privilege of sitting in both the House of Commons and Senate, with the Speakers of both chambers, who are the co-honorary chairs of forum.

"I want to learn more about how municipal provincial and federal governments work and I also want to be able to bring issues in our valley forward like preserving Shawnigan Lake's water and the addressing concerns about the dumping of contaminants into an active watershed," Myren said. "With new skills, ideas gathered from others and energy, I will share what I have learned with the Safe Youth Cowichan Committee and my high school, Politics is my passion."

Myren is a Grade 12 student with a history on Duncan youth city council and working with Safe Youth Cowichan.

His trip to Ottawa will cost $879, and if you'd like to contribute to his fundraising go to www.forum.ca or email forum@forum.ca. Mention Raven Myren's name in the message section so the money will be designated to him. Your donation is tax-deductible.