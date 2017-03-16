There are plenty of plants to buy, as well as educations sessions at Seedy Sunday.

Seedy Sunday marks last day of winter

Celebrate the last day of winter at the 9th annual Duncan Seedy Sunday on March 19, hosted by Cowichan Green Community.

Don't let the flurries of this past season fool you — gardening season is right around the corner. So, dust off your snow boots and come to the Duncan Seedy Sunday with visions of making your yard a jungle of cukes, strawberries and flourishing flowers.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and will be hosted at the Cowichan Tribes Si'em Lelum Gymnasium (5574 River Rd., Duncan).

Featuring up to 35 local seed and garden vendors, community booths, a seed exchange, and activities for kids, this event is a one-stop shop for all your gardening needs. This year's event will also feature a series of gardening workshops hosted by local experts including Making a Living from the Land with Carolyn Harriott; Creating Urban and Rural Pollinator Gardens with Ted Leischner of Plan Bee Now!; Fruit Tree Care and Selection with Barrie Agar; and Seed Saving 101 with the Seed Incubator Farm Team.

Admission is $2, with proceeds going to fund the event. CGC's members and children 13 years and under enter for free.

For more information contact Cowichan Green Community at 250-748-8506 or jennifer@cowichangreencommunity.org

For information on the series of workshops, check out www.cowichangreencommunity.org

Naturalists present film 'Toad People'

The Cowichan Valley Naturalists Society is presenting a screening of the film Toad People Saturday, March 25.

Toad People was produced by the Wilderness Committee and looks at the conservation efforts of ordinary British Columbians as they struggle to save B.C. species at risk.

A free will offering will be taken. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Freshwater Ecocentre, 1080 Wharncliffe Rd., Duncan.

Climate change symposium March 31

CERCA and Island Savings are hosting a one-day symposium on climate change and the economy on Friday, March 31.

The event is open to the public, with admission of $15 per person, and it will be held at the Ramada Conference Centre in Duncan.

Organizers say the central theme of the symposium is a timely and perfect fit reflecting the long term goals of the Cowichan Valley Regional District and the immediate actions to be taken to be prepared for expected impacts of climate change on the local environment and economy.

"In view of the challenges ahead caused by expected impacts of climate change it is essential to urgently 'modernize' and adapt our economy," a press release says.

"This applies to all sectors including manufacturing and other industry, crafts, agriculture, forestry, resource use, and services. There is an urgent need for change in the way we traditionally looked at the economy in order to reduce our environmental footprint and adapt to the impacts of climate change which are sure to come. It appears obvious that unless timely action is taken, water shortages, desertification, natural catastrophes, and wars will cause increasing upheaval and mayhem. If we do not accept the need for dramatic changes in the way we do business, entire industries may become ineffective and obsolete in the future eliminating large numbers of jobs.

"The already overwhelming, mostly climate change related, refugee crisis world-wide may become a problem that cannot be solved. Both the early conversion to a sustainable economy as well as the necessary adaptation to climate change with predictable changes in the supply of water and resources promise a better potential for a stable and quality economy providing new jobs. It is hoped that a modern economy, socially and environmentally oriented, can influence and endure climate change," organizers said.

A group of internationally known scientists and practitioners will present and discuss these risks and opportunities.

Some of the key speakers include climatologist Prof. Dr. Andrew Weaver, B.C.'s leader of the Green Party; economist Prof. Dr. Peter Hennicke, a leader on energy change and long-time head of the Wuppertal Institute, Germany's think tank on climate change and energy; atmospheric scientist Geoff Strong providing us with a global overview on climate change and impacts; successful book author and climate and sustainable economy advocate Guy Dauncey; ecologist Dr. Rupert Downing talking about practical solutions to sustainable community development; international award winning Beate Weber-Schuerholz, former mayor of the city of Heidelberg and member of the European Parliament where she led the Commission of the Environment, showing us how to convert a city to benefit from a sustainable economy; Robert Walker, vice president of Ethical Funds and Environmental, Social and Governance Services of the NEI talking about financing a green economy; Eli Enns, co-founder of the Ha'uukmin Tribal Park in the Clayoquot Sound UNESCO Biosphere Reserve on Vancouver Island talking about climate change and reconciliation; and Robert Douglas speaking on economic development strategies proposed for the CVRD.

The afternoon session of the symposium is allocated to a panel discussion about what all this means for the CVRD. Panel members include Kate Miller (CVRD), John Lefebure (mayor, North Cowichan), Lori Iannidinardo (CVRD director), Amy Melmock (CVRD Economic Development Cowichan), Sonia Furstenau (CVRD director), Brandy Gallagher (Eco-Village), and Julie Scurr (president, Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce).

Please pre-register by sending a brief e-mail to cerca@shaw.ca in order to facilitate printing of your name tag in advance. The doors open for registration at 8 a.m.