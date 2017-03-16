- Home
Youth Wellness Centre receives $13,000
The Ridge Meadows South Asian Cultural Society presented a cheque of $13,000 to Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Community Services on Tuesday to go towards the Ridge Meadows Youth Wellness Centre. The Youth Wellness Centre is a community initiative supporting youth aged 8- to -24-years undergoing mental health and substance abuse issues. The money was raised at the Ridge Meadows South Asian Cultural Society’s annual gala, attended this year by Canada’s Minister of National Defence, Harjit Sajjan.
