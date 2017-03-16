Congratulations to Selkirk College Top Chef 2017 winners, team Viking. (L-R) Naomi Bourge, Fred Greene and Sebastian Marr proudly took home all four of the evening’s honours at the competition that was held at Nelson’s Mary Hall on March 9.

Congratulations to Selkirk College Top Chef 2017 winners, team Viking: Naomi Bourge, Fred Greene and Sebastian Marr proudly took home all four of the evening’s honours at the competition that was held at Nelson’s Mary Hall on March 9.

The Viking team prepared a meal of Jarlsberg meatball purse with lingon berry glaze, beetroot and aquavit gravlax on dark rye crostini with creamed dill sauce along side a smoked pork tenderloin with garlic Havarti and caraway cream sauce. Dessert was a flour-less chocolate torte with cloud berry coulis.

A crowd of more than 300 people dined on delicious creations prepared by first-year Professional Cook Training Program students and voted on their favourite overall, best plating presentation, best bite and best dessert.

The annual event attracted alumni of the program, local restaurateurs and Selkirk College staff along with family members of competing teams. Learn more about Professional Cook Training Program at Selkirk College at: selkirk.ca/program/cook