Which of Castlegar’s downtown sculptures has caught your eye?

The 2016 sculptures will be taken down in early April, so now is the time to purchase or lease one of these beautiful works of art and keep it within the Kootenays, and the process is easier than ever because of a newly appointed salesperson.

“We’re excited to announce that Fletcher Quince, from the Kootenay Brokerage, has joined our sales and leasing program,” says executive director Joy Barrett. “Fletcher’s experience and passion for art is a perfect fit for Castlegar Sculpturewalk and we’re confident that having a dedicated salesperson will strengthen and increase the reach of our program.”

Quince moved to Rossland seven years ago, purchasing the historic Bank of Montreal building and restoring it to create the stunning Rossland Art Gallery.

The gallery houses the Kootenay Brokerage, founded by Quince, which focuses on increasing brand awareness and commerce of the region’s creative and cultural products.

“Having lived in Toronto, I’d experienced the transformative power of art to generate community pride and renewal, and wanted to bring this creative placemaking to my new home. Working with Castlegar Sculpturewalk is a natural evolution of my desire to grow public art within the Kootenays, and I am very excited to be working with them to achieve this goal.”

Sales and leasing is an important part of the Castlegar Sculpturewalk program as it directly supports the artists, generates operating income for the non-profit organization and, increases public art in Castlegar and the region.

Local businesses have found this program to be an ideal way to draw attention to their business.

Regional municipalities such as Nelson, Rossland and Creston have seen the benefits to local businesses and partnered with Castlegar Sculpturewalk to lease or purchase previous year’s sculptures.

Leasing is an affordable way to dip your toe into the art market, with monthly leases starting at only $100 per month. Lease fees can be put towards an eventual purchase. Sculpture purchases can also be made on a long-term, payment plan basis.

For the Sales & Leasing catalog that includes all pricing, please contact Fletcher Quince at brokerage@castlegarsculpturewalk.com. The catalog is also available online at sculpturewalkcastlegar.com.