Veterans of the Second World War who fought for the liberation of France in 1944 are eligible for France’s highest medal: theLegion of Honour.

“Many veterans have now received this great honourbut many veterans may not even know it’s available,” says veteran GuyBlack.

“The Legion of Honour is a very significant official medal that is equal to the Order of Canada.”

Living Canadian veterans who saw service in France or d supported the liberation campaign between June 6, 1944 and Aug.30, 1944 are eligible.

There is no cost or fee.

Information is available on the Veterans Affairs Canada website at, or you can contact Black by email and use the subject, Canadian Veteran.