Is your West Shore bus driver cheerful, courteous and a pleasure to share your commute with?

Passengers are encouraged to say thanks for a job well done this Saturday (March 18) as BC Transit marks international Transit Driver Appreciation Day. As part of the celebration, the company has collected stories from communities around B.C. and produced video vignettes, which are being unveiled at youtube.com/bctransitvideosuntil March 17.

Passengers who want to say thanks personally can visit transitdriverday.org and find examples of thank you cards to print off. Or use the hashtag #TDAD on social media to show your appreciation, and thank them as you exit the bus.

