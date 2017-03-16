International Women’s Day may have come and gone, but an event in Surrey is using that theme in a refugee-focused celebration this Saturday (March 18).

Sireen El-Nashar l is organizing the event and said she hopes to empower refugee women.

“Coming to Canada as a refugee with my family I was compelled me to do this event as there is a lot of refugee women who are motivated to be financially independent and there is a need for them to be recognized and supported in the community,” she told the Now. “The goal of the event is to empower the women as it allows them to become connected in the community and feel empowered to sell their goods and feel accomplished in the new community they live in and not feel that they are just a burden.”

The event will also provide access to educational resources such as Surrey Libraries’ literacy programming, RCMP will speak about personal safety in public, and there will be a social aspect of the event where the women will connect with their community and have fun listening to music and poetry.

“The music will be presented by singer Amal Zeidan who will be singing Arabic Folklore music and poetry by Amira Hassan (Iraqi refugee) who will be speaking about the hardships of women moving through different journeys in their lives,” said Nashar.

The event it set for Saturday, March 18 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Guildford rec centre, at 15105 105th Ave.