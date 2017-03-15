SURREY — Covered in coloured powder, or gulal, hundreds of people celebrated the festival of Holi at Lakshmi Narayan Mandir on Sunday in Surrey and freelance photographer Gord Goble was there to capture all the colourful action.

Holi is a traditional Hindu festival that celebrates the beginning of spring as well as the triumph of good over evil. Known widely as the Festival of Colour, it takes place over two days, and is a celebration of fertility, colour and love.

Email your Holi photos to edit@thenownewspaper.com

The coloured powder thrown during the festival comes from the legend of Krishna, whose skin was dark blue. Worried he wouldn't be accepted by his love Radha, he coloured her face to make her like himself. How do you get the powder off your skin? The best way to prevent any powder from sticking to your skin is to moisturize well beforehand. Some people also oil their hair so that the powder is easier to remove – or simply wear a hat.

Photos: GORD GOBLE