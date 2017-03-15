Pack up all your old bills, receipts and previously important papers and head to Willows this Saturday for the annual Oak Bay Kiwanis shredding event.

The third annual shredding fundraiser for the Kiwanis Pavilion Foundation gets under way from 9 a.m. to noon at Willows Park, in the parking lot by the Willows Tea Room.

“Help support the Kiwanis Pavilion, which provides residential care for residents with dementia and other care needs,” says Janet Morningstar, with the Oak Bay Kiwanis Pavilion Foundation.

“Proceeds help provide those little extras that give the pavilion its home-like feeling.”

Shredding is by donation and undertaken securely on-site by Best Shredding, Morningstar says.

Owned and operated by Oak Bay Kiwanis, the Kiwanis Pavilion, at 3034 Cedar Hill Rd., is home to 122 residents, many with special care needs related to dementia.