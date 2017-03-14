Denise Everett, Manager of Marketing for Chances (along with her friend Don Cherry), donates a cheque for $631 on behalf of Don Cherry’s Sports Grill and Chances Prince Rupert to firefighter Ryan Fuzi (left) and RCMP Inspector Blake Ward (right). The Hoses won the Guns & Hoses Butch Duffy Memorial Charity Hockey Game with an exciting game that ended in overtime. All the money raised from the hockey game will be donated to the Prince Rupert Wildlife Shelter and the BC SPCA.