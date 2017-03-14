- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Cupcakes for a cure
Braden Wallden, left, and Austin Ukrainetz, each bought a cupcake for a dollar at Pineridge Elementary School last Friday morning. The cupcake fundraiser was set up by the Parent Advisory Council (PAC) to support the White and Teal Women of Steel Relay team, for Relay for Life. Teachers and staff members of Pineridge made cupcakes and sold them at the school on Thursday and Friday. All the money will go to the relay team to help find a cure for cancer.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.