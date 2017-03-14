Braden Wallden, left, and Austin Ukrainetz, each bought a cupcake for a dollar at Pineridge Elementary School last Friday morning. The cupcake fundraiser was set up by the Parent Advisory Council (PAC) to support the White and Teal Women of Steel Relay team, for Relay for Life. Teachers and staff members of Pineridge made cupcakes and sold them at the school on Thursday and Friday. All the money will go to the relay team to help find a cure for cancer.