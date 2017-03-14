The Cowichan Valley Citizen/ Kiwanis Club folks are just one of the eager groups of bowlers taking part.

Enthusiastic bowlers from businesses and agencies all over the Cowichan Valley packed into the bowling alley in Duncan Sunday, March 5 for Bowl For Kids Sake 2017.

Many brought their little brothers and sisters with them as well.

The afternoon featured a pirate theme and many participants took advantage of it by dressing up in outlandish gear.

It's the group's largest fundraiser of the year and both Erin Generous of Big Brothers Big Sisters and Island Savings' Chris Waddell were ready to pump up the troops from the start, with plenty of "yo-ho-ho" and "arrgh" in their opening addresses.

There were so many teams that two sessions were held, as friends got together for a worthwhile cause.