Cheryl Young

Cheryl Young of Aldergrove is a nominee for the YWCA’s 2017 Women of Distinction Award as a “Community Champion.”

Cheryl founded the Fibromyalgia Well Spring Foundation eight years ago. The non-profit volunteer-based organization recently moved from its Langley City base to Aldergrove, where it operates a thrift store and meeting place on 272 Street, just south of Fraser Hwy.

The society offers support groups and educational services to over 200 members in the area.

“The thrift store covers our rent, and provides a happy place where people can cheer up,” said Cheryl.

“People who are suffering no just from fibromyalgia, but chronic fatigue, depression, PTSD, diabetes... I am available 24/7 on call to help people get through their difficult times.”

Cheryl is also delighted that she’s recently received word that BC Housing will assist the organization in acquiring their first house, to provide shelter for members who can’t find a living space, and have no place to go.

“There is a big need for housing for those with disabilities. I know, I’ve been homeless, lived in a car before,” said Cheryl.

“We need to make sure food and a real home is available for all.”

Cheryl was born into a fishing family in Steveston and discovered that she suffered from fibromyalgia since age four, when she almost drowned.

“I was officially diagnosed at age 40, and spent almost a year in bed,” said Cheryl.

However, she keeps upbeat and keeps bouncing back from her challenges.

For example, last year she organized a 40-day walk from Langley to Canmore, Alberta to raise funds and awareness for the cause. The group completed the walk and will celebrate it by taking a road trip back to Canmore in June to thank all the supporters who came out along the way.

The group will also hold a walk around Aldergrove on Saturday, May 6, starting at 1 p.m.

Other upcoming activities and special events include a dinner at Newland’s on May 12, with “Crazy Bob” of langley’s downtown as the DJ. Tickets are $75.

And on May 29 the YWCA will host the Women of Distinction Awards presentation, and announce this year’s winners.

For more information on the Fibromyalgia Well Spring Foundation, call their storefront at 778-278-3697.