Well Spoken 4-H'ers
Local 4-H junior speech competitors Trinity Bodenchuk (honourable mention), Ashley Komish (reserve champion) and Mac Dykeman (champion) with judges Matt Langelaan, Barbi Gibbons and Charlie Fox at the Langley 4-H District Junior Public Speaking Competition.
The competition, which was hosted by Langley 4-H Lamb & Woolcraft Club, was held March 10 at the Langley City Masonic Hall.
The girls were three of six competitors delivering a speech at the annual district-wide communications competition.
