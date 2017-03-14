Local 4-H junior speech competitors Trinity Bodenchuk (honourable mention), Ashley Komish (reserve champion) and Mac Dykeman (champion) with judges Matt Langelaan, Barbi Gibbons and Charlie Fox at the Langley 4-H District Junior Public Speaking Competition.

Local 4-H junior speech competitors Trinity Bodenchuk (honourable mention), Ashley Komish (reserve champion) and Mac Dykeman (champion) with judges Matt Langelaan, Barbi Gibbons and Charlie Fox at the Langley 4-H District Junior Public Speaking Competition.

The competition, which was hosted by Langley 4-H Lamb & Woolcraft Club, was held March 10 at the Langley City Masonic Hall.

The girls were three of six competitors delivering a speech at the annual district-wide communications competition.