Dogs like Zoe, from LEASH, could be walking the runway with the models during the April 1 Couture For Paws fundraising fashion show at Thunderbird.

What do dogs and high fashion have in common?

Well, in Fort Langley the common thread is two avid dog lovers, Bagheera Boutique manager Karlene Bullock and Cranberries Naturally owner Jasmine Marjanovic.

These two women are in the throes of putting together the first-ever Couture for Paws fashion show.

It’s a new, gala style event geared towards dog adoptions and fundraising for two Lower Mainland dog rescue societies, explained Bagheera owner Anton Solonnikov.

The inaugural Couture for Paws will be held Saturday, April 1, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Thunderbird Show Park. It will feature upwards of a dozen adoptable dogs strutting down the runway alongside the models, who will be wearing “beautiful women’s clothing,” Solonnikov said.

All proceeds from the event will go to help the Langley Animal Protection Society, and LEASH Animal Welfare Society out of Vancouver.

Bagheer, which opened its second location in Fort Langley last August, sells medium to high-end European brand of clothing.

The inspiration for this fundraiser came from Victoria, the original store’s location, where a fashion show with adoptable dogs – at a menswear store – has been “a hit,” Solonnikov said.

“We are always involved with the community in Victoria, and wanted to do something special and annual in our Greater Vancouver location, and this was an enthusiastic ‘yes’ for Karlene, our manager, the team, and the community,” he added.

There has been a “great response” from the business community, too, Solonnikov said, thanking Thunderbird for donating the space and Wendel’s Cafe in Fort Langley for providing the desserts.

Tickets are $75 each, with upwards of 125 tickets available for purchase online at EventBrite or at Bagheera Boutique.

All proceeds from the day will be divvied up between the two dog rescue societies.

LAPS is a local charity that has been operating a shelter in Aldergrove since 2003 that cares for and finds home for dogs and cats locally.

LEASH is a no-border animal rescue that doesn’t operate a shelter. Instead, it relies on foster families to house all breeds and ages of dogs until they can find new homes.