AROUND TOWN (photos): North Surrey Skating Club's 50th-anniversary show
On-ice action at North Surrey Skating Club's 50th-anniversary show on March 4.
SURREY — North Surrey Skating Club celebrated its 50th anniversary with a circus-themed "Under the Big Top" show, performed twice on Saturday, March 4 at North Surrey rec centre.
Now contributor Gord Goble captured the action in photos posted to the Now's Facebook page (see below).
CLICK HERE to read our preview story about the event.
