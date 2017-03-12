- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
A face off the rails
Langley's Keltie Farrell, 4, rides Car 1225 with her grandmother Delphine Dewar during the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society's Volunteer Open House on March 11.
The non-profit society restores and operates the remaining BC Electric Railway interurban cars at Cloverdale Station.
Their current project involves the restoration of Car 1304, which is due to be launched in September.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.