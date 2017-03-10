SARA for Women staff are pictured at the launch of the new name and logo on March 9 in Abbotsford.

SARA for Women, formerly known as the Women’s Resource Society of the Fraser Valley (WRSFV), officially launched its new name and logo on Wednesday – International Women’s Day – at its office on Marshall Road in Abbotsford.

“SARA’s brave new look fits perfectly with the theme for International Women’s Day 2017: #BeBoldForChange,” said Maureen Berlin, SARA for Women’s acting executive director.

More than 100 people – stakeholders, partners, elected officials and the community at large – visited during the launch open house and shared the excitement of moving forward to serve women in Mission and Abbotsford.

SARA is an acronym for Support, Acceptance, Resources, Action.

Berlin said the new look is “upbeat and optimistic.”

“Over the years, the number of women we serve has increased dramatically and their needs have become more diverse and complex. To continue to serve women well, we must keep current and ever alert,” she said.

In his address to the audience, Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun said SARA and its people “are an active force in this community, changing women’s lives, the lives of their families, and building and strengthening our community.”

Berlin said SARA will continue WRSFV’s commitment to serve women by providing short- or longer-term help to those escaping (alone or with children) gender-based violence or abuse.

SARA for Women is located in Abbotsford at #103 34314 Marshall Rd. (phone 604-855-3363) and in Mission at 33070 Fifth Ave. (phone 604-820-8455).

Visit saraforwomen.ca for more information.