Lance Verhoeff of Trading Post Brewery and Amaan Fazal of Jelly Marketing talked and tasted food at the kickoff for the Fort Langley Beer and Food Festival.

The Fort Langley Beer and Food Festival will come to the community on May 20, organizers announced.

“This is a beer festival of beer festivals,” said event planner Donna Dixson, at a kickoff event held on March 9 at the Trading Post Eatery.

Trading Post Brewery is bringing together the project, and will bring in local brewers and food producers.

By local, Tranding Post really means local, with an emphasis on the Fraser Valley, rather than just Vancouver brewers.

“One of our core values is community,” said Trading Post manager Lance Verhoeff.

The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. on the grassy area outside of the palisade of the Fort Langley National Historic Site.

Dixson promised there will be plenty of tents in case of rain.

The event will sell 1,500 tickets.

As part of the partnership with the Fort historic site, there will be a special beer created to mark the 150th birthday of Canada.

“It’ll be an easy-drinking pale ale,” made with B.C. hops, said Verhoeff.

The event will need a significant number of volunteers, said Lies Reimer, with three shifts throughout the day.

A website for the event has been set up at www.fortlangley.beer.