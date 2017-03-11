SARA for Women staff at the new name and logo launch March 9 in Abbotsford.

SARA for Women, formerly known as the Women’s Resource Society of the Fraser Valley, officially launched its new name and logo on International Women’s Day.

“SARA’s brave new look fits perfectly with the theme for International Women’s Day 2017: #BeBoldForChange,” said Maureen Berlin, SARA for Women’s acting executive director.

More than 100 people — stakeholders, partners, elected officials and the community at large — visited during the launch open house and shared the excitement of moving forward to serve women in Mission and Abbotsford.

“Over the years, the number of women we serve has increased dramatically and their needs have become more diverse and complex. To continue to serve women well, we must keep current and ever alert. SARA — an acronym for Support, Acceptance, Resources, Action — and its new upbeat and optimistic look is just one step toward that,” explained Berlin.

“Our mandate to provide the right support at the right time to women who suffer abuse remains constant.”

SARA will continue WRSFV’s commitment to serve women by providing short- or longer-term help to those escaping (alone or with children) gender-based violence or abuse.

Visit SARA for Women at one of its storefront offices:

In Mission at 33070 – 5th Ave. (604-820-8455), or Abbotsford at #103 – 34314 Marshall Rd. (604-855-3363) or online at saraforwomen.ca.