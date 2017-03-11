- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Free income tax services are available
Mission Community Services is offering a free tax clinic from now until April 28.
Mission Community Services is offering a free tax clinic from now until April 28.
The clinic is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3:30 p.m. It is a drop-in clinic only; no reservations are required.
The service is designed to help those who may need assistance preparing their taxes.
To qualify you must meet one of the following guidelines:
- single person with an income of $30,000 or less;
- single parent with child with an income of $35,000 or less (add $2,500 for each additional child);
- couples with an income of $40,000 or less;
- investments income must be under $1,000.
Make sure you bring the following documents with you:
- the previous year’s tax assessment and the tax package you received in the mail;
- all your T slips (work, OAS, CPP, bank, income assistance, workers’ compensation, EI);
- foreign pension (to calculate how much you received);
- all your receipts (medical, union, tuition, moving expenses, child care, RRSP contributions);
- your ID.
Mission Community Services is located at 33179 Second Ave.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.