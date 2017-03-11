Mission Community Services is offering a free tax clinic from now until April 28.

The clinic is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3:30 p.m. It is a drop-in clinic only; no reservations are required.

The service is designed to help those who may need assistance preparing their taxes.

To qualify you must meet one of the following guidelines:

single person with an income of $30,000 or less;

single parent with child with an income of $35,000 or less (add $2,500 for each additional child);

couples with an income of $40,000 or less;

investments income must be under $1,000.

Make sure you bring the following documents with you:

the previous year’s tax assessment and the tax package you received in the mail;

all your T slips (work, OAS, CPP, bank, income assistance, workers’ compensation, EI);

foreign pension (to calculate how much you received);

all your receipts (medical, union, tuition, moving expenses, child care, RRSP contributions);

your ID.

Mission Community Services is located at 33179 Second Ave.