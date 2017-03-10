The snow wasn't going to stop the Langley peewee A3 Eagles hockey team from cleaning up their community.

After having their initial efforts postponed because of the weather, the team of 12 and 13-year-olds swapped their hockey sticks for garbage pickers on Feb. 26.

Their route started at Sportsplex, went down to the Langley Events Centre and then over to Twin Rinks before ending at the George Preston Recreation Centre.

And in less than two hours, the 17 team members collectively picked up 45 large bags of litter, covering 16 kilometres, four ice rinks, three parks and a pair of bus loops.

“The boys were amazing,” said Christine Hylands, one of the parent volunteers. “The snow was a challenge but we just told the kids to go for a treasure hunt.

“It’s so good for the kids to see what they can achieve as a team off the ice and to learn that they can make a difference in the community.”

The Eagles have entered a video showcasing their efforts into the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup contest in hopes of bringing home the Cup for performing the most impressive good deed in Canada by a peewee minor hockey team.