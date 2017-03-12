Hockey players from the Mission Bantam A1, Peewee A1 and Atom A1 squads helped raise $1,000 for My House and Hope Central.

On Feb. 25, the Mission Minor Hockey Bantam A1, Peewee A1 and Atom A1 hockey teams walked and donated to support Mission Youth House (MY House) and Hope Central.

The players learned about what these two organizations do in the community and collected $1,000 in donations to help the two charitable causes.

The players had to walk earlier in the day – before the official Coldest Night of the Year Walk took place – because the teams also had games to play that day.

The players also took flowers and a donation to support Heather McCormick at the Bargain Store on Railway in Mission.

McCormick’s husband passed away earlier this month.