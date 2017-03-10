  • Connect with Us

Blue Jay Elementary to represent Abbotsford at regional reading challenge

The Blue Jay Book Bombers won the Abbotsford Reading Link Challenge and now advance to the regional competition. Pictured are (from left) Govind Mann, Puneet Khaira, Danveer Ahuja, Keerat Sidhu, Paramdeep Brar and Nimrat Hare. - Gary Ahuja/Black Press
The Blue Jay Book Bombers won the Abbotsford Reading Link Challenge and now advance to the regional competition. Pictured are (from left) Govind Mann, Puneet Khaira, Danveer Ahuja, Keerat Sidhu, Paramdeep Brar and Nimrat Hare.
— image credit: Gary Ahuja/Black Press
  • Abbotsford posted Mar 10, 2017 at 12:00 PM

A team of Grade 4 and 5 students from Blue Jay Elementary have earned the right to represent Abbotsford at the Fraser Valley regional championships for the Reading Link Challenge.

The Blue Jay Book Bombers correctly answered 26 out of 30 questions on Wednesday, March 8 at the Clearbrook Library to defeat teams from 13 other Abbotsford schools.

The Reading Link Challenge is a partnership between public libraries and schools that promotes reading.

Since November, the students have been reading and studying six pre-selected books.

Last month, the Book Bombers defeated teams from within their own school to earn the right to move on to the Abbotsford finals.

With their most recent victory, they now advance to the Fraser Valley regional finals on April 26 at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University Langley campus.

The winner of that competition will advance to the grand challenge and face students from Coquitlam, North Vancouver, Port Moody and Surrey.

The Book Bombers are made up of: Govind Mann, Puneet Khaira, Danveer Ahuja, Keerat Sidhu, Paramdeep Brar and Nimrat Hare.

