PHOTO: Red Hatters at Hello Dolly
The Red Hat Ladies gather before Hello Dolly on March 2.
The Red Hat Ladies gather at a special reception at the Abbotsord Arts Addition before a performance of Hello Dolly on March 2.
More than 80 ladies came to Abbotsford for the Fraser Valley Stage musical from all over B.C. and the Lower Mainland.
