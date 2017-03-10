  • Connect with Us

PHOTO: Red Hatters at Hello Dolly

The Red Hat Ladies gather before Hello Dolly on March 2. - Submitted
  • by  Staff Writer - Abbotsford News
  • Abbotsford posted Mar 10, 2017 at 10:00 AM

The Red Hat Ladies gather at a special reception at the Abbotsord Arts Addition before a performance of Hello Dolly on March 2.

More than 80 ladies came to Abbotsford for the Fraser Valley Stage musical from all over B.C. and the Lower Mainland.

 

