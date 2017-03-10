BAKE SALE AT LEGION

The ladies auxiliary to the Royal Canadian Legion (2513 West Railway St.) holds a bake sale on Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. Pie and coffee will be served for $5. Raffles and door prizes are also included.

COMPOSER'S SHOWCASE

The Fraser Valley Wind Ensemble presents a Composer’s Showcase on Saturday, March 11 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/seniors. They are available at King’s Music, at the door or online at fvwe.ca

KFC COOKING SCHOOL

KFC Canada holds the KFC Cooking School on Sunday, March 12 from 9 to 11 a.m. at #14 2047 Sumas Way. Participants will learn how to cook KFC chicken with its 11 herbs and spices. Cost is $5, which goes to Add Hope, KFC’s global initiative to fight world hunger. Register at kfc.ca/kfccookingschool

SCANDINAVIAN CLUB

The Scandinavian Club of the Fraser Valley holds its monthly potluck dinner at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 13 at the Masonic Hall (corner of Gladys and Pine). This month’s theme is Iceland. Guests and potential new members who are of Scandinavian ancestry or have an interest in Scandinavia are welcome. Info: Len at 778-255-6782, Eigil at 604-870-8601 or jensenke@shaw.ca.

FRASER VALLEY POETS

The Fraser Valley Poets Society holds an open mic night on Monday, March 13 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Clearbrook Library, 32320 George Ferguson Way. Info: fraservalleypoets.com

DUTCH COFFEE CLUB

The Dutch Coffee Club meets Tuesday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at the House of James, 2743 Emerson St.

LEARNING PLUS

Abbotsford Learning Plus presents two classes next week in its winter series. Both sessions run from 10 a.m. to noon at Abbotsford Recreation Centre (ARC), 2499 McMillan Rd. The topic on Tuesday, March 14 is “Jalna: 90th Anniversary.” The session on Thursday, March 16 is “Misconceptions of Hearing Loss.” Cost per class is $5, plus the $2 ARC drop-in fee. Info: 778-808-7377 or learningplus.ca

THRIVING AND SURVIVING

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving is a free UVic self-management workshop for people who have been affected by cancer. Weekly sessions facilitated by peer leaders will be held at Chances Abbotsford (30835 Peardonville Rd.) from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, starting March 15. Caregivers are welcome. To register, call 1-866-902-3767 or visit selfmanagementbc.ca

WOMEN'S CONNECTION

Abbotsford Women's Connection hosts a Live Life! Breakfast on Wednesday, March 15 at 9:30 a.m. at Garden Park Tower, 2825 Clearbrook Rd. The event features Nadine Mross from Choices Market and Christine Schmidtke, who shares "What Becomes of the Broken Heart.” Cost is $14. Reservations: Mary at 604-607-5616, Jenny at 604-857- 0118 or reservationsabbyconnect@gmail.com

RETIREES ASSOCIATION

The Municipal Pension Retirees Association meets Wednesday, March 15 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Trinity United Church, 33737 George Ferguson Way. A guest speaker will be on hand from Pacific Blue Cross.

BETTER BREATHERS

Do you have lung disease? Learn all about it. The B. C. Lung Better Breathers meets at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 16 at Cascade Community Church, 35190 Delair Rd. Info: 604-746-7721

GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY

The Abbotsford Genealogical Society meets Thursday, March 16 at 1:30 p.m. at The Reach Gallery Museum, 32388 Veterans Way. This presentation explains the value of researching all members of the family. Info: abbygs.ca

UFV ART SHOW

The visual arts department at University of the Fraser Valley (33844 King Rd.) holds an opening reception on Friday, March 17 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. for an exhibition by its 2017 graduating class. The show includes photography, print media, paintings, drawings, sculptures and more. The show runs weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until April 5.

HARM REDUCTION FORUM

A public harm reduction forum and Narcan training takes place Thursday, March 16 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at in the Student Union Building at University of the Fraser Valley. Everyone is welcome. Those interested in attending are asked to email opioid.crisis@gmail.com

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS

Has gambling taken over your life or the life of someone you know? Gamblers Anonymous can help take back your life. Phone 1-855-222-5542 to speak to someone now. Gamblers Anonymous is a non-profit fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength, and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from a gambling problem.