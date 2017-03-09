This year's annual Spout Ball challenge is ready to wow crowds immediately after the Pacific Rim Whale Festival's 10:30 a.m. parade on Saturday.

The West Coast is rocking into its 31st annual Pacific Rim Whale Festival.

A March 11 parade in Tofino will kick off roughly two weeks of ocean enthusiasm and Tofino’s mayor Josie Osborne is psyched to get going.

“I am always excited for Whale Festival,” Osborne told the Westerly. “In my humble opinion, when it comes to combining education with fun and food, Whalefest tops the region’s festivals.”

She said the Whale Festival is an important piece of the West Coast’s landscape.

“I think Whale Festival was a very important economic driver in its initial years, and it brought new awareness to the wildlife watching sector and tourism in general on the West Coast, during a time when perhaps we were less well known that other whale watching destinations like Victoria or Telegraph Cove,” she said.

ˆToday, I think the Whale Festival’s greatest contributions are enhancing the experience for our visitors, increasing the likelihood they will come back another year or at another time of year, and letting the local folks participate in some of our favourite annual traditions, like the Whale Festival Parade—best little parade in western Canada—and Chowder Chowdown.”

Festival coordinator Sue Payne told the Westerly the calendar is packed with over 60 events that will fill the Coast with educational enjoyment.

"It’s just a good vibe. It should be, once again, two weeks full of fun,” she said.“You can’t get bored because there’s such a variety...There’s something for everyone.”