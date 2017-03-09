The Friends of the Rossland Range are going ahead with a snow host program.

Last month FORR put out a call for volunteer snow hosts who were willing to lead one-to-three-hour orientation tours on the north or south side of the Rossland Range Recreation Site, and they received enough of a response to go ahead with launching the snow host program.

“If anybody who’s unfamiliar with the area would like to be shown around the area by a volunteer snow host basically give me call,” says Rob Richardson, a FORR volunteer.

Snow hosts will show rec site users the various trails and location of the cabins.

Anyone who’d like to arrange a tour with a snow host can contact Richardson at 250-362-5881 or rob@rosslandrange.org.

“Then we’ll line them up with a volunteer and take them out,” he said.

Those who’d like to plan a trip with a snow host should plan ahead, so Richardson can set something up with one of the volunteers. “Hopefully the timing will work out for both parties,” he said.

If anyone is still interested in being a snow host, they can also contact Richardson.