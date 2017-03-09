Among his recent awards, Langley flight sergeant Felix Bolongaro was presented with the Ivan B. Quinn Award by the Air Cadet League of BC’s Vicky Briggs.

Flight sergeant Felix Bolongaro aspires to be an aerospace engineer.

In fact, the 17-year-old Langley teen wants to be involved in designing what he calls the next age of sustainable air transportation.

For now, though, the senior cadet is content to fly gliders as a member of the Lightning Hawk Squadron.

The Grade 12 student from D.W. Poppy recently completed a glider scholarship course in Comox, coming out top of his class.

“I thought my glider licence would be a great step in pursuing my life goal,” Bolongaro told the Langley Advance.

“It was also a very fun prospect,” he said, recently receiving recognition for the work he did during the course that garnered him several top awards – including the van B. Quinn Award for top flying training, the Chief Flying Instructor Award for top mark on his flying test, and the Harry Astoria Memorial Award for outstanding overall performance.

“This course has been a great opportunity for me and my fellow cadets. I feel honoured to be selected as the recipient of these awards and encourage all cadets to seek as many opportunities as they can with the cadet program,” Bolongaro said, when asked how he feels about receiving the awards.

The air cadet program in B.C. is as active, exciting, and challenging as ever, he said.

Membership is open to all boys and girls within the age group of 12 to 18, who are Canadian citizens, permanent resident, or landed immigrant to Canada.

Air Cadets offers interactive training programs centered on aviation, leadership, survival training, range, drill and citizenship.

For more information on 746 Lightning Hawk, people can visit the website at www.746lightninghawk.com. Or, for more on the program, they can visit www.aircadetleague.com and the national Cadet program at www.cadets.ca.