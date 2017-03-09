Isabel Okanese, right, of Okanese Studios in Victoria, reads the cards for Joanne Laforce of Sooke inside what she calls her 'tepee in a bag.' Okanese, who offers a First Nations spiritual perspective to her readings, was on hand at the Mind, Body and Spirit Wellness Fair at the Langford Legion.

Attendees at the recent Mind, Body and Spirit Wellness Fair at the Prince Edward Branch 91 of the Royal Canadian Legion had a virtual cornucopia of services and offerings available to them, all under one roof.

From Ayurvedic cranial massage and traditional First Nations and tarot card readings, to the sale of precious healing stones, handcrafted Native American style flutes and essential oils, the region’s wellness community was out in full force March 5 in Langford.

Dawn Kirkham, owner of the International College of Energy Healing and co-ordinator of the fair with Erica Johnson of Spirited Gifts, said the goal is to make inroads on the West Shore, where many of the 34 merchants hail from.

“We’ve got a huge waiting list for vendors,” she said. “This provides an avenue for people to share their gifts and healing with others.”

Kirkham is involved in putting on four shows per year, each of which contributes proceeds from admission donations to local charities. The Langford show saw roughly 300 attendees and yielded between $600 and $700, she said. The charity of choice was Bridges for Women, which has a branch not far away in Langford.

