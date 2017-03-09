Rick Hansen Secondary’s “Hurrigreens” came in first place during the recent Environmental Mind Grind competition. They are pictured with The winning team is pictured with the director (far right) and office manager (far left) of the Abbotsford Mission Recycling Program.

A team of students from Rick Hansen Secondary won the Abbotsford Mission Recycling Program’s fourth annual Environment Mind Grind competition on Feb. 25.

It was the second year in a row that the “Hurrigreens” took top spot in the contest, winning $1,500.

Second place went to Mission Senior Secondary ($500), while Robert Bateman Secondary ($250) took third spot.

The prize money is to go towards an environmental initiative at their schools.

The competition, held at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre, involves student teams competing against each other as they answer questions on topics such as climate change, energy, forests, water and air quality.

Students prepare for the event by reviewing material in the contest study guide.

The recycling program, run by Abbotsford Community Services, provides services in partnership with the District of Mission and City of Abbotsford.

The program offers an extensive public awareness program, including school education, community workshops and a Recycling Education Centre.

The Abbotsford Mission Recycling Program diverts 18,000 metric tonnes of recyclables from the landfill each year.