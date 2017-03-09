While spring hasn’t officially sprung, the Langford branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is hosting its annual Spring Craft Fair and Garage sale this Sunday (March 12).

Vendors will fill 52 tables with interesting crafts and long-lost treasures. Everything from jewelry, clothing, baking, knitting and baby items, plus products from Avon, Epicure, Scentsy and Tupperware and more will be on sale, as well as some very interesting garage sale items.

This event is free to attend and will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 761 Station Ave.

But don’t forget to set your clock forward an hour before bed on Saturday night, as Daylight Savings Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday.

katie@goldstreamgazette.com