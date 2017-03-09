Attendees at last Saturday's The Sky's the Limit Gala with a giant cheque.

SURREY — The amount of money raised at an aviation-themed gala last weekend soared past $1.33 million.

"The Sky's the Limit Gala" was held in support of Surrey's thoracic (chest) surgery program, via Surrey Hospital & Outpatient Centre Foundation.

The event, held at a new hangar at Boundary Bay Airport in Delta, launched a campaign to raise funds for the highly specialized surgery at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Guests at the gala were introduced to some of the more than 20,000 patients who have been helped by this regional program since its inception in 2004.

"Our surgeons help people who have cancer, trauma or other health problems involving the chest (thorax), abdomen and neck," reads a post at the campaign website, Championsforcare.com/saved.

The fundraising goal is $2 million, to purchase state-of-the-art equipment and also train new thoracic surgeons.

"We are so pleased to be able to put the money raised through our gala towards the immediate purchase of the most urgently needed equipment," said Jane Adams, CEO of the foundation.

"It's a great start towards our goal of $2 million, and we hope that the community will continue to support this program that literally saves patients' lives."

At the gala, a plane was parked beside the stage, and "passengers" were invited aboard by flight attendants. The cuisine was served by Hawksworth Restaurant.

Now staff