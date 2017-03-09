Langley Secondary Grade 12 student Calum Dyke was surrounded by memories, in the form of LSS yearbooks of various vintage. A group of art students are acting as curators of LSS’s artifacts during the school’s rebuild which begins this spring break.

With the first phase of construction at Langley Secondary set to begin during spring break, there’s a chance to own a piece of the school’s history.

One of the first sections of LSS that will be dismantled is the original theatre room and stage, built for the opening of the school in 1945.

“One of the rooms being rebuilt has quite a history and has led us to why we’re trying to find our past yearbooks a ‘new’ home,” said Colleen Turpin, visual arts teacher and fine arts department head.

“[The theatre room] will become our new dance studio, but has been an arts space for decades. Over the decades . . . this space was used for different purposes — theatre set production, film production, and a portrait studio. This is also where we’ve stored past yearbooks we’ve held onto (or) found.”

Knowing they were to clear this room for its next incarnation, art students felt strongly about connecting with the Langley community, to let them know about the opportunity to have a piece of the school’s legacy.

Turpin said she has helped form a LSS Legacy Committee, to both highlight and honour the historical elements of the school.

Two members of the committee are senior art students who are acting in the capacity of LSS school curators. They’re sketching and photographing historical elements they wish to preserve, and adding the vital element of student voice to the process of LSS’s renewal, said Turpin.

Many of Turpin’s friends are LSS grads, and when she reached out to them about the yearbooks, the idea took off.

“Since that time, about three weeks ago, the response from past students and staff has been overwhelming,” she said.

“The phone calls and emails have come steadily, with people requesting books from every decade since the school’s opening year — people who have lost their books over the years, those who never had the opportunity to buy one at the time. People calling on behalf of grandparents, or on behalf of spouses who speak regularly of their regret in never having bought one.

“Current students have come to find yearbooks featuring their parents.”

LSS is undergoing a major retrofit, which will be phased in over three years, during school calendar breaks, in an attempt to disrupt classes as little as possible.

Originally, the district proposed to close LSS, because bringing it up to current earthquake standards would be extremely expensive. But hundreds of staff, students — both past and present — convinced Langley’s board of education and district staff to save the school.

“Our present students will be moving into their new building (with a few renovations left to do) in 2019. The parallels are significant,” said Turpin.

“Our credo, ‘Once a Saint, always a Saint,’ seems even more fitting now that past Saints are re-establishing contact with us. This response by our community has given us tremendous pride in our school as we move forward in our rebuild.”

Yearbooks remaining available for purchase span the years 2001 to today. All older yearbooks are $5. To purchase, call the office at 604-534-4171 or the yearbook department at cturpin@sd35.bc.ca.