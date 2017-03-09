The Regional District of Nanaimo will be meeting with residents in March and April to discuss rural area signage.

This consultation is intended to identify opportunities for effective signage in RDN electoral areas, with the goal to improve community identification and promote economic development.

The RDN has worked with community groups and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to complete a series of pilot projects supporting community identification and economic development through signage. These include the Lighthouse Country entrance signs, Lighthouse Country Business Association signs and the Nanoose Bay Community signs. The pilot projects have produced promising results which has prompted the expansion of this community consultation to the rest of the region.

Results of the community consultation will be presented to the board later this year. Please visit www.rdn.bc.ca/ruralsignage.