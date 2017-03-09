- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
VIDEO: Hoop dancer Teddy Anderson performs at Yarrow elementary
Teddy Anderson showed hundreds of kids at Yarrow elementary his Ojibwe First Nations hoop dancing during a visit to the.
Anderson uses up to 30 hoops at one time while dancing.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.