The Comparative Civilizations class at Maple Ridge secondary focused on the theme of cultural extinction for this years Epic Project. Three classes took part creating scenes in three rooms. The first room explained possible reasons why cultures become extinct, the next room had four examples of cultures that are on the verge of extinction and the third room gave 6 examples of cultures that are extinct. Past themes explored the refugee crisis in 2016 and in 2015 they examined four of the globe’s most pressing issue’s including global terrorism, class warfare, the environment, and global health issues and what our world will look like if action isn’t taken.
Epic project
