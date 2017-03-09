Two families were selected by Habitat For Humanity Mid-Vancouver Island for its Meadow Hill development on Extension Road.

Audrey Findlay and her three children and Feras Saedam and Ruba Alshoura and their four children were unanimously selected by the board of directors for the housing charity.

As former refugees, the Saedam/Alshoura family has experienced turmoil and upheaval.

Having now been in Canada for almost three years, the opportunity to become homeowners was met with shrieks of excitement.

“We could manage our life for these last years in Canada, living with dignity with our four children. It never came into our mind that we would be able to own a place in Canada, and always were feeling unstable and temporary, until the incredible thing happened in our life when we were told by Habitat for Humanity that our family will be one of the partner families,” said the family, in a press release. “Our life, plans, dreams, have changed. We will live now in our own house, and raising up our children as good Canadians.”

The charity received 37 applications for the two houses. Families went through an extensive review process, based on need and willingness to partner with Habitat.

One of the conditions is that each family must complete 500 sweat equity hours of volunteer time before they are offered mortgages on their house.

Audrey Findlay was thrilled to be chosen as a future Habitat homeowner.

“My children and I are so thankful to be chosen as a Habitat family. To have a good home where my kids can grow up is all I have ever wanted for them. With a tight rental market, it has made finding a healthy, safe and affordable home very difficult.”

The Findlays and the Saedam/Alshouras are expected to be in their homes by late spring.

Habitat Mid-Vancouver Island is about to begin building the final two houses at the Meadow Hill development. The family selection process has begun and a decision regarding these two new future homeowners is anticipated by the end of April.